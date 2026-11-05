Hua Hong Q3 profit jumps 147pc on AI-driven demand

Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) reported a net profit of US$123 million (HK$968 million) for the third quarter of this year, 147 percent up year-on-year, as artificial intelligence related products continue to drive global semiconductor market demand.

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Sales revenue for the period saw US$987 million, 20 percent up from a year earlier, with 77 percent from China, driven by increased wafer shipment and improved average selling price. It is expected to achieve US$1.08 billion to US$1.09 billion this quarter.

Gross margin was 24.6 percent with an increase of 7.6 percentage points, compared with the range of 25 percent to 26 percent in this quarter's guidance.

Peng Bai, chairman and president of Hua Hong Grace, said that the company completed acquisition of Huali Microelectronics in the third quarter of 2026, and the 12‑inch silicon wafer business now accounts for 71 percent of total revenue for the company.

"As a specialty technology foundry with a broad technology portfolio, Hua Hong Grace has seen increasingly higher demands for microcontroller unit, flash memory, power management, and power discrete products, with corresponding tight supply in some segments, even as we continue to expand capacity," he added.

Frank Feng