logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Hua Hong Q3 profit jumps 147pc on AI-driven demand

INNOVATION
50 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Hua Hong
Hua Hong

Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) reported a net profit of US$123 million (HK$968 million) for the third quarter of this year, 147 percent up year-on-year, as artificial intelligence related products continue to drive global semiconductor market demand.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sales revenue for the period saw US$987 million, 20 percent up from a year earlier, with 77 percent from China, driven by increased wafer shipment and improved average selling price. It is expected to achieve US$1.08 billion to US$1.09 billion this quarter. 

Gross margin was 24.6 percent with an increase of 7.6 percentage points, compared with the range of 25 percent to 26 percent in this quarter's guidance.

Peng Bai, chairman and president of Hua Hong Grace, said that the company completed acquisition of Huali Microelectronics in the third quarter of 2026, and the 12‑inch silicon wafer business now accounts for 71 percent of total revenue for the company.

"As a specialty technology foundry with a broad technology portfolio, Hua Hong Grace has seen increasingly higher demands for microcontroller unit, flash memory, power management, and power discrete products, with corresponding tight supply in some segments, even as we continue to expand capacity," he added.

 

Frank Feng

Hua HongsemiconductorAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Empty freezers in a store where a cyberattack has taken down several of its freezers in Stockholm, Sweden, November 2, 2026. REUTERS/Marie Mannes/File Photo
AI sharpens cat-and-mouse hacking battle as companies strengthen defences
WORLD
2 hours ago
The Google logo is seen on the Google house at CES 2024, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 10, 2024. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo/File Photo
Google turns off AI for schoolchildren by default
WORLD
5 hours ago
Amy Lo.
HK private wealth sector sees 65pc institutional growth amid AI push: UBS
FINANCE
7 hours ago
ASMPT retains SMT solutions segment amid growing AI infrastructure demand
FINANCE
7 hours ago
A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI, ready to IPO in 2027, now counts majority of sales from enterprises, Brockman says
INNOVATION
8 hours ago
An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Apple cuts employee AI budgets in cost-control push, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
8 hours ago
The AI boom is showing signs of a bubble | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
INSIGHTS
18 hours ago
Tencent logo is seen in this illustration taken February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Tencent rolls out AI model trained with limited cybersecurity data amid hacking fears
INNOVATION
23 hours ago
Small toy figures are seen in front of Google logo in this illustration picture, April 8, 2019. REUTERS
Google extends voluntary buyout offers to employees in several countries
FINANCE
04-11-2026 16:43 HKT
Semight Instruments' booth.
Semight Instruments to raise over US$1 billion in 2027 HK listing, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
04-11-2026 16:01 HKT
Joshua Wong was taken to the High Court by a prison van this morning for sentencing.
Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years over foreign collusion charge
NEWS
8 hours ago
Eager punters line up early for $108m Mark Six jackpot at ‘luckiest’ Central betting branch
NEWS
22 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments
WORLD
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.