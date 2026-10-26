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FINANCE

Saudi Arabia to store crude oil in Singapore to bolster Asia supply security

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Saudi Arabia plans to store crude oil at Singapore's Jurong Rock Caverns from the second half of 2027 to strengthen supply security in the region, energy ministers from both countries said on Monday.

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The move comes after the US-Israeli war with Iran severely disrupted oil supplies to Asia shipped through the Strait of Hormuz. Asia imported two-thirds of its crude oil supplies from the Middle East before the war.

"Saudi Arabia and Singapore are announcing our joint intent to establish an arrangement for Saudi crude oil to be stored at the Jurong Rock Caverns from the second half of 2027," Tan See Leng, minister for energy, trade and industry, told the Singapore International Energy Week conference.

"This arrangement enhances the resilience of the Saudi crude oil supply chain in Southeast Asia, as well as contributes to Singapore's energy security and resilience in the event of supply disruptions."

Tan said Saudi Aramco will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Energy Market Authority and JTC Corp on Monday and aimed to conclude negotiations in a few months' time.

"Bringing supply closer to key Asian markets would strengthen the flexibility of our supply network and support Singapore's security of supply and preparedness," Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud said in a video recording at the conference.

Located at a depth of 150 metres (492 feet) below the ground, the rock caverns at Jurong Island can store up to 1.47 million cubic metres of liquid hydrocarbons such as crude oil and condensate.

Saudi Aramco currently stores crude in Japan and South Korea where local governments have priority to buy the supplies in the tanks in the event of an unexpected shortage.

The crude storage capacity in Okinawa was expanded to 8.2 million barrels in September 2017 in an agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp Aramco Japan said on its website.

In 2023, Aramco inked a deal with Korea National Oil Corp to store 5.3 million barrels of oil in South Korea's reserve facilities in the port of Ulsan for five years.

Reuters


 

Saudi ArabiaoilSingaporesupply

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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