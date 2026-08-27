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PROPERTY

K Wah International's H1 underlying profit dips 2pc despite a 370pc revenue jump

PROPERTY
26 mins ago
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K Wah Centre. K. Wah Group
K Wah Centre. K. Wah Group

K Wah International (0173) saw its first-half underlying profit, which reflects regular business earnings excluding unrealized gains or losses from property revaluation, edge down 2 percent to HK$97 million.

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The company maintained an interim dividend at 2 HK cents per share.

Revenue surged 370 percent to HK$4.9 billion, mainly derived from the property sales of Avenir in Shanghai, and the rental income from Shanghai K Wah Centre. 

However, net profit for the period fell by nearly 30.7 percent to HK$79 million as slumping joint ventures earnings offset its higher revenue.

Contracted sales in the six months were HK$6.1 billion, and it had HK$5.6 billion in contracted sales not yet recognized as of the end of June. 

Gearing ratio decreased to 9 percent from last year’s 17 percent, with total borrowings falling to HK$11.2 billion.

The local developer said, for the rest of 2026, the Hong Kong residential market is set for a period of steady consolidation, with the company retaining its forecast of modest full-year price growth. While, a broad recovery is unlikely for mainland China’s property market in the second half year, with an expanding performance gap between tier-one and lower-tier cities. 

The company will prudently pursue suitable landbank additions with financial resources in Hong Kong, the Pearl River Delta and Yangtze River Delta, it added.

 

Frank Feng

 

propertyhomedeveloper

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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