Global 2026 oil supply gap to deepen on delayed return of normal Gulf flows, IEA says

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China oil demand to fall 8.9pc in 2026, Sinopec research says
09-09-2026 17:14 HKT
Oil nears US$100 as fresh Middle East strikes raise supply risks
09-09-2026 11:54 HKT
OPEC+ set to keep oil output policy unchanged on Sunday, sources say
06-09-2026 16:18 HKT
OPEC+ likely to keep oil output policy unchanged on Sunday, sources say
02-09-2026 22:31 HKT
Global bond rout deepens as Japan yield hits key threshold
01-09-2026 16:10 HKT
What we know about the US-Venezuela oil agreement
01-09-2026 10:57 HKT
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
10-09-2026 10:36 HKT