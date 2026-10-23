Wall St opens lower after AI rout; SpaceX worries hit telecoms

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as caution prevailed after a sharp selloff in AI-linked stocks, while telecom stocks tumbled on fears that intensified competition from SpaceX could erode their market share.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 171.3 points, or 0.32 percent, at the open to 52,696.7. The S&P 500 fell 26.2 points, or 0.34 percent, at the open to 7,637.18, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 114.9 points, or 0.44 percent, to 25,893.953 at the opening bell.

Reuters