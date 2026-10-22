Luk Fook  same-stores sales rise 12 pc

Luk Fook Holdings (International) (0590) saw a rise of 8 percent, 23 percent, and 12 percent in retail sales value, retailing revenue and same-stores sales respectively for the second quarter of financial year ending 31 march 2027 and the first week of October 2026, despite the high base of comparison.

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RSV and retailing revenue (including self-operated shops and e-commerce business) in the company’s Hong Kong and Macao market both increased by 17 percent from last year, primarily driven by the favourable pricing differential in the Hong Kong and Macao market over Mainland, as well as the appreciation of RMB, which stimulated Mainland visitor traffic and supported business growth.

The overall SSS in the Hong Kong and Macao market was up 13 percent, with Hong Kong’s SSS up 10 percent and Macao’s up 19 percent.

The overall RSV in Mainland market (including self-operated shops, licensed shops and e-commerce business) dropped by 2 percent, of which RSV of gold products increased by 4 percent, while fixed price jewellery products declined by 24 percent. Within fixed price jewellery products, RSV of fixed price gold products declined by 19 percent.