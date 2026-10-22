China Telecom net profit down 14.8pc to 26.2 billion yuan in first three quarters 

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Chinese telecom giants halt 'free phone' offers after complaints
27-09-2026 19:49 HKT
China Telecom interim profit down 15pc, slashes dividend by 11pc
20-08-2026 17:27 HKT
China Telecom Q1 profit down 17.1pc to 7.35b yuan
23-04-2026 17:34 HKT
US considers new crackdown on Chinese telecom companies, FCC says
10-04-2026 10:30 HKT
China Telecom posts 33.2b yuan net profit, up 0.5pc
24-03-2026 17:52 HKT
Three major telecom operators flag impact from VAT change
01-02-2026 19:50 HKT
China Telecom profit up by 5 percent in the first three quarters
21-10-2025 21:59 HKT
HK stocks brush near four-year high to kick off last week of August
25-08-2025 16:45 HKT