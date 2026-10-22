China Telecom net profit down 14.8pc to 26.2 billion yuan in first three quarters 

China Telecom (0728) reported on Thursday that its net profit dropped 14.8 percent year-on-year to 26.2 billion yuan (HK$30.75 billion) for the first three quarters of 2026.

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Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization stood at 108 billion yuan.

The company's operating revenues dropped 3.7 percent to 382.4 billion yuan, and revenue from principal businesses amounted to 359.3 billion yuan.

Revenue from the communications business amounted to 313.1 billion yuan, and revenue from the intelligence business reached 46.2 billion yuan.

The company's mobile subscribers reached 445.27 million by the end of September.

The telecom giant noted that with persistence in Token operations as the main theme, it accelerated its progress towards becoming a leading AI service provider.

Looking ahead, the company said it will continue to transform itself into a service-oriented, technology-oriented and secured enterprise, accelerate the transformation of sci-tech achievements into real productivity and promote the scale development of new quality productive forces.

