Prada weathers luxury slowdown as Q3 sales edge up, Miu Miu slows down

Italian luxury group Prada posted on Thursday a 1 percent organic growth in third-quarter revenue, in line with market expectations, showing resilience in a weak luxury sector and despite a slowdown at its smaller brand Miu Miu.

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Miu Miu had driven the bulk of the group's growth in 2025.

The organic performance excludes Versace, which Prada acquired in December last year. The group said the integration of the brand was progressing "on track", ahead of the debut of the first collection by new creative director Pieter Mulier next year.

Including Versace, group revenue totalled €1.49 billion ($13.08 billion) in the quarter, matching an analyst consensus compiled by Visible Alpha.

The result was supported by continued growth in the Americas, albeit at a slower pace compared to the previous quarter. Sales in the Asia-Pacific region were stable, as a subdued traffic environment in mainland China was offset by continued positive trends elsewhere in the region, the company said. Revenue in Europe remained weak.

Miu Miu's retail sales fell 3 percent in the quarter.

"The third quarter unfolded against a particularly challenging industry backdrop. In this context, the Group showed good resilience, underpinned by brand desirability and strong retail execution", Chief Executive Andrea Guerra said in a statement.

Reuters