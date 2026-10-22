logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Indonesia considering panda bond offering of up to US$1.5 billion, official says

FINANCE
21 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
An Indonesia flag waves in front of trees blanketed by haze from the forest and land fires in Putussibau, West Kalimantan on September 5, 2026. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
An Indonesia flag waves in front of trees blanketed by haze from the forest and land fires in Putussibau, West Kalimantan on September 5, 2026. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)

Indonesia is considering a return to China's onshore debt market by offering panda bonds in the fourth quarter, eyeing sales between 7 billion yuan (HK$8.2 billion) and 10 billion yuan, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The sovereign sold 7 billion yuan in its debut panda bond sale in July.

"We have space to offer foreign currency bonds in the fourth quarter, subject to market conditions, and ... the panda bond is being considered because the July debut was a success," said Suminto, the finance ministry's head of financing.

An issuance timed for around November to early December is being considered, but Indonesia would look for the best window, he said.

"The cost of funds for panda bonds is relatively lower and China's financial market is stable," he said.

Indonesia has been diversifying its foreign currency bond issues in recent years, including a kangaroo bondsale for the first time last year.

It is also a regular issuer of bonds in US dollars, euros and Japanese yen

Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the planned panda bonds may have maturities of three, five and seven years.

Reuters

Indonesiapanda bondsChina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
LAN network cables plugged into a computer server, as cyber agencies warn that websites may be taken offline while PHP prepares a critical fix, in Berlin, Germany, October 21, 2026. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
China's industry ministry urges users to upgrade PHP version
CHINA
20 mins ago
Sovereign wealth inflows to mainland China and HK surge 190pc: CNBC
FINANCE
39 mins ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a banquet hosted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, amid Xi's state visit, in Pyongyang, North Korea, June 8, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
China's Xi calls for qualitative improvement, measurable growth in economy
CHINA
1 hour ago
EU and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China slams 'Cold War mentality' after new EU Arctic plan
CHINA
1 hour ago
A drone view shows buildings and roads are half submerged in floodwaters after heavy rainfalls, in Rongjiang county, Guizhou province, China June 24, 2025. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo
China's natural disaster losses hit $30 billion in first nine months of 2026
CHINA
2 hours ago
A man is reflected in a puddle as he walks past the CCTV building in Central Business District of Beijing, China August 13, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Cash-strapped China targets offshore wealth with new tax
CHINA
2 hours ago
Demonstrators wearing gas masks hold protest placards outside China's embassy to demand an audit of supply chains linked to Indonesian forest fires, in Jakarta on October 22, 2026. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
Focus turns to firms as Indonesia fire haze worsens
WORLD
3 hours ago
FILE PHOTO - A general view shows the Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River in Yichang, Hubei province, China May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
China bets on manufactured water, and wants to sell it to the world
CHINA
5 hours ago
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with US special envoy in Saint Petersburg on October 21, 2026. (Photo by Kristina Solovyova / POOL / AFP)
China, Russia slam 'destructive external interference' in Eurasia: joint statement
CHINA
6 hours ago
An aerial view shows ships on the Red Sea near the coast, as pictured through the window of a plane, February 6, 2025. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo
China, Djibouti say all countries should enjoy freedom of navigation in Red Sea
CHINA
8 hours ago
HK workers need over $8 mln for retirement as MPF confidence hits 15-year high
FINANCE
21-10-2026 16:20 HKT
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors
NEWS
21-10-2026 11:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.