Ping An Healthcare 9-month net profit jumps 35pc to 248m yuan

Ping An Healthcare and Technology (1833) reported a 35 percent year-on-year surge in net profit to 248.21 million yuan (HK$291.44) for the first nine months ended September 30, driven by the expansion of its corporate health management business and AI applications.

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After adjusting, the net profit increased 19.5 percent year-on-year to 258.34 million yuan.

The revenue fell 5.8 percent to 3.51 billion yuan during the period.

The Hong Kong-listed digital healthcare platform served over 8,100 paying corporate clients over the past 12 months, marking a year-on-year increase of nearly 60 percent.

Meanwhile, its AI Doctor service reached nearly 13 million users, while its direct payment system “Ping An Health Pay” enabled QR code payments at 169,000 pharmacies nationwide.