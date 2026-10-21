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INNOVATION

China's Moonshot AI to operate in Singapore, jobs post shows

INNOVATION
16 mins ago
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People walk past the Moonshot booth promoting its Kimi K3 AI model, during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura REFILE - ADDING INFORMATION
People walk past the Moonshot booth promoting its Kimi K3 AI model, during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura REFILE - ADDING INFORMATION

Chinese artificial intelligence startup Moonshot is expanding into Singapore, with a new sales role listed on the company's LinkedIn page this week.

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The job posting, dated Tuesday, seeks applicants who have sales, venture capital, consulting, product or engineering experience who can "translate early wins into scalable revenue, strategic partnerships, and market presence"

Moonshot released its Kimi K3 model in July, which it said is the world's largest open-weight AI system and delivers performance approaching that of Anthropic's models

Beijing-based Moonshot did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday on its Singapore plans

Moonshot AI has a business entity which was incorporated in Singapore in July 2023, before it was renamed to Novascent in June 2026, business registry records show

Moonshot's backers include Tencent (0700), Meituan (3690) and China Mobile (0941).

Reuters.

Moonshot AIAISingapore

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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