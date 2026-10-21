China's Moonshot AI to operate in Singapore, jobs post shows

Chinese artificial intelligence startup Moonshot is expanding into Singapore, with a new sales role listed on the company's LinkedIn page this week.

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The job posting, dated Tuesday, seeks applicants who have sales, venture capital, consulting, product or engineering experience who can "translate early wins into scalable revenue, strategic partnerships, and market presence"

Moonshot released its Kimi K3 model in July, which it said is the world's largest open-weight AI system and delivers performance approaching that of Anthropic's models

Beijing-based Moonshot did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday on its Singapore plans

Moonshot AI has a business entity which was incorporated in Singapore in July 2023, before it was renamed to Novascent in June 2026, business registry records show

Moonshot's backers include Tencent (0700), Meituan (3690) and China Mobile (0941).

Reuters.