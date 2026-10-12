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FINANCE

Singapore's President warns of AI's risk to employment for fresh graduates

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam speaks during the IMF/World Bank 2026 Annual Meetings at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam speaks during the IMF/World Bank 2026 Annual Meetings at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said governments across the world should address the pressing issue of how the emergence of artificial intelligence is dampening jobs demand for fresh graduates.

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"There is a particular problem that we have to address very soon... and that is that, the first rung in employment, your first job upon graduation, is now seeing less demand," Shanmugaratnam told IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok on Monday.

"The evidence is already very clear, it's clearest in the most AI-exposed sectors."

He said the world should also avoid a situation where a "new divergence" forms between developing and advanced economies due to disruptions from AI.

Reuters

SingaporeAIjobgraduate

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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