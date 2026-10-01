logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Saudi Arabia turned down Israeli requests to send planes to retrieve passengers: Saudi source

WORLD
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by - / AFPTV / AFP This screengrab taken from a handout video footage via AFPTV on September 30, 2026 shows passengers inside the rerouted flydubai flight FZ 1073, ahead of its departure to Tel Aviv from Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk airport.
Photo by - / AFPTV / AFP This screengrab taken from a handout video footage via AFPTV on September 30, 2026 shows passengers inside the rerouted flydubai flight FZ 1073, ahead of its departure to Tel Aviv from Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk airport.

Saudi Arabia turned down multiple requests by Israel to send its own planes to retrieve passengers from a diverted flydubai flight, a Saudi source with knowledge of the matter told AFP Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"They asked to send military warplanes. Two or three direct to Tabuk airport,” the source told AFP. "Turned down."

"Then asked to send [El Al] commercial one. Turned down as well."

The source also told AFP the message was communicated through the UAE and not directly with the Israelis.

The comments come a day after a plane heading to Tel Aviv from Dubai was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, after one of the pilots allegedly tried to crash the plane and kill everyone onboard.

The Saudi source said the kingdom fulfilled its "international obligation" and assisted the passengers of the flight after they made the emergency landing, emphasising that nationality of the travellers had no impact on their decision.

"We were to act the same way, regardless of the nationalities of flydubai passengers," the source added.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has resisted pressure to join the US-backed Abraham Accords and establish diplomatic ties with Israel.

Riyadh has maintained that it will not normalise relations with Israel without a clear path to Palestinian statehood.

But the kingdom has long been seen as the most consequential potential addition to the Abraham Accords, with negotiations advancing at various points before stalling.

AFP

Saudi ArabiaIsraelplanespassengersflydubai

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who the leaders of Israel and India hailed as a hero for saving passengers after he was stabbed by his colleague in an alleged attempt to crash a flydubai plane on Wednesday, smiles in an unidentified location in this undated handout image released on September 30, 2026. Israel Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
From textile engineering to cockpit hero: Indian pilot wins praise after flydubai drama
WORLD
3 hours ago
A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar
Israel vows to get to 'root' of flydubai attack, UAE launches investigation
WORLD
4 hours ago
A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, on the tarmac as it arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Netanyahu and Modi hail Indian flydubai pilot as hero
WORLD
6 hours ago
Passengers at Tabuk airport after a Flydubai aircraft that was bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates was diverted to Saudi Arabia after transmitting emergency signals, in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, in this screen grab obtained from a video dated September 30, 2026. Video Obtained by Reuters via REUTERS
Passengers foil bid to crash Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, Israel says, after co-pilot stabs pilot
WORLD
7 hours ago
A flydubai flight bound for Dubai is seen before taking off from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on September 30, 2026. (AFP)
Netanyahu says one flydubai pilot wanted to crash plane, 'major disaster' averted
WORLD
21 hours ago
A screengrab taken from Flightradar24 shows a flydubai flight to Israel which was diverted to Saudi Arabia September 30, 2026. Flightradar24.com/Handout via REUTERS
Israel-bound flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after brawl between pilots, Israeli official says
WORLD
30-09-2026 16:45 HKT
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he speaks with reporters, on the day of his address to a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Craig Hudson/File Photo
Using old election playbook, Netanyahu projects image as Israel's protector despite Hamas attack
WORLD
29-09-2026 18:02 HKT
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 24, 2026 in New York City. World leaders have gathered in New York for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, with this year's global issues ranging from the threat of artificial intelligence to the continued wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images/AFP
Israel's Netanyahu denounces enemies, allies in fiery UN speech
WORLD
25-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Iran-aligned Houthi fighters move next to a destroyed vehicle following what the source described as an attack on Saudi-backed forces in the location given by the source as al Jawf governorate, Yemen, in this screengrab taken from a video released by Houthi Military Media on September 15, 2026. HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA/Handout via REUTERS.
Allies unite behind Saudi Arabia as Houthis step up attacks
WORLD
25-09-2026 12:48 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabia says it intercepted Houthi missiles; group claims strikes on Riyadh, Aramco
WORLD
25-09-2026 06:01 HKT
Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines
NEWS
29-09-2026 22:15 HKT
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
30-09-2026 05:45 HKT
NWD ends 11 SKIES project contract with Airport Authority in April next year
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.