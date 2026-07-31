HK Express raises fuel surcharges by up to 44pc from Aug 1

HK Express will increase fuel surcharges for most routes from Saturday, with charges on flights departing Hong Kong rising by between 20 and 41 percent.

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The surcharge for flights from Hong Kong to mainland China will increase from HK$165 to HK$198 per passenger and flight sector, a rise of 20 percent.

For flights from Hong Kong to all other destinations, the charge will rise from HK$241 to HK$339, an increase of about 41 percent.

Passengers flying from mainland China to Hong Kong will pay 162 yuan, up from 135 yuan, while the surcharge on Taiwan departures will increase from NT$980 to NT$1,400.

The charge for flights from Thailand will rise from 1,020 baht to 1,470 baht, an increase of about 44 percent.

Surcharges will also increase for Hong Kong-bound flights from Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia. The respective charges will rise to US$43.20, 1,395 pesos and 180 ringgit.

The surcharge for flights from Japan will remain unchanged at 14,300 yen.

South Korea will be the only departure market covered by the latest adjustment to see a reduction, with the charge falling about 29 percent from 65,000 won to 46,000 won.

HK Express said fuel surcharges may be adjusted in line with fuel prices. The charges apply per passenger and per flight sector, and are included in the ticket price in the currency of the point of origin.

Infants under the age of two who do not occupy a seat are exempt.

