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John Lee assures no change to HK’s system under the city’s first Five-Year Plan

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Upholding the city’s rule of law and capitalist system, the upcoming Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan will serve as the solid foundation for safeguarding people’s livelihoods, according to Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu. 

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The remarks came in an opinion piece by the city leader published in multiple media outlets, including The Standard, on Monday, ahead of the delivery of Hong Kong's first five-year blueprint and his fifth Policy Address.

In the article, Lee said the goal of accelerating the economy and pursuing development is to ensure every resident benefits from that growth and enjoys a greater sense of happiness. 

Designed to align with the National 15th Five-Year Plan, he expressed confidence that the city could seize the opportunities ahead to enter a new chapter of its journey from stability to prosperity. 

Describing the proposals as a safeguard for improving people's livelihoods, he said the plan would uphold the rule of law and the capitalist system, implement the Basic Law and adhere to "One Country, Two Systems”  without distorting Hong Kong.  

He added that the plan would support the free flow of capital, people, goods and information, while offering the flexibility and advantages of the capitalist market. 

Having less than a year to finish the Five-Year Plan from scratch, Lee thanked all policy bureaux and departments and the individuals involved, calling it a breakthrough in the HKSAR government's public governance. 

Taking inspiration from Macau and mainland cities, the Hong Kong leader pointed to the introduction of a collaborative research and public opinion gathering mechanism, which drew more than 17,000 submissions, about 80 percent from individual residents. 

With the long-term strategic direction set out in the Five-Year Plan, he noted the annual Policy Address will serve as an annual report on implementing the plan according to changing circumstances and economic dynamics. 

"The voice of the public is clear," he wrote, adding that Hong Kong people support the Five-Year Plan's aim to strengthen the city's traditional strengths and its vision to build an international innovation and technology center, accelerate the Northern Metropolis's development and further improve livelihoods. 

He also assured that the plan would create more upward mobility for young people and translate policies into tangible results.

Five-Year PlanPolicy AddressJohn Lee

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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