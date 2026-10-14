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FINANCE

Nvidia's Jensen Huang announces plans to invest US$2 bn in Europe

FINANCE
6 mins ago
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Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang revealed plans for a US$2 billion (HK$15.7 billion) investment in Europe, Bloomberg reported, during his visit to Europe.

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Huang stated that the new US$2 billion investment commitment is an additional investment on top of the US$8 billion the company has invested in Europe over the past year.

He also met with French President Emmanuel Macron and announced new funding rounds for French startups Doctolib, Genesis AI, Pigment, and Entalpic.

Nvidia stated that, during his meeting with Macron, Huang and Macron discussed the company's investments in France, as well as issues such as open-source software and AI security.

Huang reportedly rejected calls to slow down AI development, saying that "Europe needs to join the race," in an event in Paris, asserting that AI will promote economic development and can be carried out safely.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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