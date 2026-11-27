Embattled property developer China Vanke (2202) has proposed to repay 5 percent of its onshore bond principal due on December 15, while extending the remainder by three years, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

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The people declined to be identified because the proposed details are not public yet.

This would be the second extension of the bond in question that matures on December 15 - with an outstanding 1.2 billion yuan (HK$1.41 billion) - highlighting that the financial stress is far from over for one of China's best-known real estate developers.

Vanke has extended 60 percent of the repayments by a year for its onshore bonds that came due during the past 12 months.

With more than US$50 billion (HK$390 billion) in debt, Vanke is among the last major distressed firms trying to avert a default in the country's protracted property crisis, during which many of its rivals, big and small, have defaulted on their debt repayments.

A default by Vanke, which has many projects in top-tier cities, could further dampen already weak homebuyer confidence and weigh on the broader economy, which is grappling with sluggish growth and tepid consumer spending.

In the latest proposal, the company also suggested it could defer interest payments during the extension period until the new maturity date of December 15, 2029.

Vanke did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company will hold a bondholder meeting to vote on the extension plan on December 8.

Reuters