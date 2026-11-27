The US trade deficit in goods widened sharply in October as an AI infrastructure buildout continued to draw in imports at a rapid clip, potentially putting trade on course to again subtract from economic growth in the fourth quarter.

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The goods trade shortfall increased 10.7 percent, or US$14.4 billion (HK$112.32 billion) to US$149.5 billion last month, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the goods deficit at US$133 billion.

Goods imports shot up US$21.1 billion to US$365.3 billion. Exports of goods increased US$6.7 billion to US$215.8 billion.

The government reported on Wednesday that trade sliced off 3.21 percentage points from gross domestic product growth in the third quarter. The drag was, however, more than offset by robust growth in consumer spending and business investment in equipment, mostly AI-related.

The economy grew at a 4.3 percent annualized rate last quarter after expanding at a 2.2 percent pace in the April-June period. Trade has not contributed to gross domestic product growth for four straight quarters, reflecting strong domestic demand.

Reuters