HKIC launches first full-time internship program, applications close November 3

The Hong Kong Investment Corporation (HKIC) announced on Tuesday that applications for its inaugural full-time internship program are now open until November 3, targeting undergraduate and postgraduate students, with priority given to those studying at local tertiary institutions.

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The program will commence in December and run for four to six weeks. Successful applicants will be assigned to one of three departments in investment, risk and compliance, or legal.

The monthly salary is a fixed HK$11,800.

HKIC chief executive Clara Chan Ka-chai said at the Science and Technology + New Quality Productive Forces Summit 2026 today that investing in technology and new quality productive forces begins with people – especially young talent. The HKIC has therefore prioritized nurturing young people and building their confidence in innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship.

She acknowledged young people’s concerns about employment and development pressures posed by artificial intelligence, and said the HKIC will take diversified approaches to help them understand and ultimately benefit from innovative technologies.

The HKIC said the full-time internship program is designed for tertiary students who are eager to learn and passionate about contributing to Hong Kong's future development, allowing them to grow alongside the corporation and take part in building the city's development in finance and innovation and technology, and collectively building cases of investment with “roots in Hong Kong, support by our country and interface with the world.”

Amid rising geopolitical uncertainties, Chan noted that international institutional investors are experiencing “fear of missing out” and thus show a strong appetite for investing in China. To date, the HKIC has invested in more than 250 projects, and its portfolio’s net internal rate of return reached 14 percent as of the end of last year.

Looking ahead, the HKIC said it will shift from upgrading traditional industries to actively cultivating emerging and forward-looking ones, such as deepening its deployment in brain-computer interfaces, commercial space, and digital infrastructure.

It will also establish investment mechanisms aligned with Hong Kong and the nation's overall development, including the world's first offshore yuan venture capital fund focused on frontier technology, which has already been launched.

Other initiatives in preparation include an offshore yuan venture debt financing mechanism, a venture capital fund bringing together young talent and projects from local and overseas tertiary institutions, and projects supporting the Northern Metropolis and Greater Bay Area.

