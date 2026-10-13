logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HKIC launches first full-time internship program, applications close November 3

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Clara Chan at the Global Youth Powerhouse Summit 2026 on October 5. File photo
Clara Chan at the Global Youth Powerhouse Summit 2026 on October 5. File photo

The Hong Kong Investment Corporation (HKIC) announced on Tuesday that applications for its inaugural full-time internship program are now open until November 3, targeting undergraduate and postgraduate students, with priority given to those studying at local tertiary institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The program will commence in December and run for four to six weeks. Successful applicants will be assigned to one of three departments in investment, risk and compliance, or legal.

The monthly salary is a fixed HK$11,800.

HKIC chief executive Clara Chan Ka-chai said at the Science and Technology + New Quality Productive Forces Summit 2026 today that investing in technology and new quality productive forces begins with people – especially young talent. The HKIC has therefore prioritized nurturing young people and building their confidence in innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship.

She acknowledged young people’s concerns about employment and development pressures posed by artificial intelligence, and said the HKIC will take diversified approaches to help them understand and ultimately benefit from innovative technologies.

The HKIC said the full-time internship program is designed for tertiary students who are eager to learn and passionate about contributing to Hong Kong's future development, allowing them to grow alongside the corporation and take part in building the city's development in finance and innovation and technology, and collectively building cases of investment with “roots in Hong Kong, support by our country and interface with the world.”

Amid rising geopolitical uncertainties, Chan noted that international institutional investors are experiencing “fear of missing out” and thus show a strong appetite for investing in China. To date, the HKIC has invested in more than 250 projects, and its portfolio’s net internal rate of return reached 14 percent as of the end of last year.

Looking ahead, the HKIC said it will shift from upgrading traditional industries to actively cultivating emerging and forward-looking ones, such as deepening its deployment in brain-computer interfaces, commercial space, and digital infrastructure.

It will also establish investment mechanisms aligned with Hong Kong and the nation's overall development, including the world's first offshore yuan venture capital fund focused on frontier technology, which has already been launched.

Other initiatives in preparation include an offshore yuan venture debt financing mechanism, a venture capital fund bringing together young talent and projects from local and overseas tertiary institutions, and projects supporting the Northern Metropolis and Greater Bay Area.
 

Hong Kong Investment CorporationClara Chan Ka-chaiHong Kongyoung talentfull-time internship programScience and Technology + New Quality Productive Forces Summit 2026artificial intelligencetech

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares end higher, lifted by banks
FINANCE
29 mins ago
Staff members pose with Vincent van Gogh's "Chataigniers en fleurs" (Chestnut Trees in Blossom) at a media preview ahead of its auction in New York, at Sotheby's in Hong Kong, China, October 13, 2026. REUTERS/Joyce Zhou
Hundreds queue in Hong Kong to glimpse Van Gogh painting unseen in public for 60 years
WORLD
47 mins ago
A man holds a child as he stands near a screen showing a promotion for the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, at the Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 28, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Taiwan finance minister to attend APEC meeting in Hong Kong
CHINA
4 hours ago
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong stocks fall by noon
FINANCE
4 hours ago
HKEX
Hong Kong stocks slip at open, chip and tech shares weigh
FINANCE
7 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares close higher, led by bank and tech gains
FINANCE
12-10-2026 16:47 HKT
HKEX.
HSI's gains narrow by midday break, Xiaomi down nearly 5pc
FINANCE
12-10-2026 12:11 HKT
The logo of Chinese company Moonshot AI is displayed alongside its Kimi app on a mobile phone, in this illustration picture taken July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Moonshot execs in talks to settle dispute with shareholder ahead of planned IPO, people say
FINANCE
12-10-2026 10:30 HKT
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares open higher, Alibaba up 3pc
FINANCE
12-10-2026 10:01 HKT
HK tourist sparks backlash after placing coins on Hanoi Train Street track for souvenirs
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-10-2026 22:42 HKT
Ex-Cyberport entrepreneurship head among 6 charged by ICAC over $20m tech subsidy fraud
NEWS
15 hours ago
Indonesian helper in Kai Tak murder case worked 3 years with only half-day off a week in cramped flat
NEWS
14 hours ago
Two firms seeking imported dishwashers banned after failing to hire local applicants
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.