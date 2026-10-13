DBS research chief: AI correction likely, but not a dot-com repeat — because the revenue is real

A correction in AI markets is possible, but a dot-com-style crash is unlikely because today's buildout is funded by real revenue, not speculation, according to Timothy Wong, DBS's head of group research.

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"Looking back at history — steam engines, railroads, the dot-com era — there was always a bust. But once the technology gets embedded, it drives growth," Wong said at a briefing on the bank's new "intentional AI" report. He pointed to significant revenues at firms like OpenAI and Anthropic: "There's real demand, real cash flow."

An allocation problem, not a capital problem

Wong was emphatic that capital is not scarce — it's misallocated. More than 70 percent of capital goes to North America, and more than 70% of new installations are in mainland China, he said. The fix is smaller than it appears: "All we need is for investors to swing a little bit more incrementally to Asia."

He argued Asia need not compete in building frontier models. "The US is doing it big time, China's figuring out how to do it cheaper. Let's leverage what these two superpowers are doing and solve problems of people and planet in our markets."

A "once-in-a-lifetime" call to legacy companies

Wong's central message was aimed at legacy businesses, not startups. "At which other point in history do you have an opportunity to take world-class capabilities to solve global problems and apply that to your existing business? It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," he said.

He warned adoption cannot be cosmetic — "It's not lipstick on a pig" — and framed his prescription as "intentional AI," beginning with purpose. He cited a palm oil company he advised to reposition as a data company, stressing most of this needs no fresh capital: "Instead of building a new headquarters, invest in this line of business."

From "west writes the brief" to Asia writing its own

The report argues frontier AI is commoditizing as open-weight models close the gap, shifting advantage from having answers to "knowing which questions to ask." That opens the door, Wong said, for Asia to break from a model where "the West writes the brief and Asia executes."

Examples included using AI to ease Bangalore's traffic for a fraction of the cost of a ring road. He stressed the trust layer cannot be imported: "Someone in China or India won't trust a US corporation with their life — but they will trust their government."

China's energy dividend

DBS chief China and Hong Kong economist Mo Ji highlighted China's AI ambitions under its next five-year plan, targeting deep economy-wide integration. She pointed to an "energy dividend" — renewable energy's share of production rising from around 4% to 18% — alongside manufacturing dominance and a deep pool of engineers, arguing AI could push China's medium-term growth.

Rates: a few more hikes

DBS senior rates strategist amd executive director Eugene Leow said markets are pricing in "somewhat overheating" conditions, with a few more rate hikes expected over the next year and he forecasts US benchmark rate to rise to 4.5 percent. He flagged an unusual twist: long-tenor AI investment demand is pushing up real 10-year bond costs, and the risk premium on emerging Asian debt over developed markets has compressed — meaning investors are "no longer getting a sizable premium" for Asian risk.

The report, "Intentional AI," is available from DBS Group Research. Companies cited are illustrative examples, not recommendations.