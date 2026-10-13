logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

DBS research chief: AI correction likely, but not a dot-com repeat — because the revenue is real

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
From left, Timothy Wong, Mo Ji, and Eugene Liao
From left, Timothy Wong, Mo Ji, and Eugene Liao

A correction in AI markets is possible, but a dot-com-style crash is unlikely because today's buildout is funded by real revenue, not speculation, according to Timothy Wong, DBS's head of group research.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Looking back at history — steam engines, railroads, the dot-com era — there was always a bust. But once the technology gets embedded, it drives growth," Wong said at a briefing on the bank's new "intentional AI" report. He pointed to significant revenues at firms like OpenAI and Anthropic: "There's real demand, real cash flow."

An allocation problem, not a capital problem

Wong was emphatic that capital is not scarce — it's misallocated. More than 70 percent of capital goes to North America, and more than 70% of new installations are in mainland China, he said. The fix is smaller than it appears: "All we need is for investors to swing a little bit more incrementally to Asia."

He argued Asia need not compete in building frontier models. "The US is doing it big time, China's figuring out how to do it cheaper. Let's leverage what these two superpowers are doing and solve problems of people and planet in our markets."

A "once-in-a-lifetime" call to legacy companies

Wong's central message was aimed at legacy businesses, not startups. "At which other point in history do you have an opportunity to take world-class capabilities to solve global problems and apply that to your existing business? It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," he said.

He warned adoption cannot be cosmetic — "It's not lipstick on a pig" — and framed his prescription as "intentional AI," beginning with purpose. He cited a palm oil company he advised to reposition as a data company, stressing most of this needs no fresh capital: "Instead of building a new headquarters, invest in this line of business."

From "west writes the brief" to Asia writing its own

The report argues frontier AI is commoditizing as open-weight models close the gap, shifting advantage from having answers to "knowing which questions to ask." That opens the door, Wong said, for Asia to break from a model where "the West writes the brief and Asia executes."

Examples included using AI to ease Bangalore's traffic for a fraction of the cost of a ring road. He stressed the trust layer cannot be imported: "Someone in China or India won't trust a US corporation with their life — but they will trust their government."

China's energy dividend

DBS chief China and Hong Kong economist Mo Ji highlighted China's AI ambitions under its next five-year plan, targeting deep economy-wide integration. She pointed to an "energy dividend" — renewable energy's share of production rising from around 4% to 18% — alongside manufacturing dominance and a deep pool of engineers, arguing AI could push China's medium-term growth.

Rates: a few more hikes

DBS senior rates strategist amd executive director Eugene Leow said markets are pricing in "somewhat overheating" conditions, with a few more rate hikes expected over the next year and he forecasts US benchmark rate to rise to 4.5 percent. He flagged an unusual twist: long-tenor AI investment demand is pushing up real 10-year bond costs, and the risk premium on emerging Asian debt over developed markets has compressed — meaning investors are "no longer getting a sizable premium" for Asian risk.

The report, "Intentional AI," is available from DBS Group Research. Companies cited are illustrative examples, not recommendations.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People check Huawei's new Mate 70 mobile phone inside a shop at the Wangfujing shopping area in Beijing on November 26, 2024. Chinese tech giant Huawei on November 26 unveiled its first smartphone equipped with a fully homegrown operating system, a key test in the firm's fight to challenge the dominance of Western juggernauts. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
China smartphone shipments fall for sixth straight quarter - IDC
FINANCE
42 mins ago
A Hong Kong dollar note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
Hong Kong dollar nears weak end of trading band, HKMA intervention looms
FINANCE
56 mins ago
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong stocks fall by noon
FINANCE
3 hours ago
A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2024. REUTERS
AI investment props up global growth, but war and debt threaten outlook, IMF says
FINANCE
3 hours ago
"AI Artificial Intelligence" words, a keyboard and a robotics hand in this illustration taken, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
AI boom bolstered growth in global trade, benefiting China and India, IMF says
FINANCE
4 hours ago
President of South Korea Lee Jae Myung speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 22, 2026 in New York City. World leaders have gathered in New York for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, with this year's global issues ranging from the threat of artificial intelligence to the continued wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Ryan Murphy/Getty Images/AFP
South Korea's Lee says country cannot avoid raising interest rates
FINANCE
4 hours ago
ChaPanda.
SFC orders ChaPanda operator to suspend trading
FINANCE
5 hours ago
The logo of LVMH is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
China gloom hits LVMH, dims hopes of luxury revival
FINANCE
5 hours ago
HKEX
Hong Kong stocks slip at open, chip and tech shares weigh
FINANCE
5 hours ago
The Tencent logo at the company's headquarters during a government?rganised media trip in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, April 17, 2026. REUTERS
Tencent markets dollar, dim sum bonds amid AI spending spree
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Ex-Cyberport entrepreneurship head among 6 charged by ICAC over $20m tech subsidy fraud
NEWS
14 hours ago
Indonesian helper in Kai Tak murder case worked 3 years with only half-day off a week in cramped flat
NEWS
12 hours ago
Two firms seeking imported dishwashers banned after failing to hire local applicants
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.