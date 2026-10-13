AI boom bolstered growth in global trade, benefiting China and India, IMF says

The strong demand for artificial intelligence has bolstered growth in China, India and other Asian countries, outpacing the overall growth in global trade, IMF chief economist Silvana Tenreyro said on Tuesday.

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Global trade would have grown at a far slower rate without the AI boost, Tenreyro told reporters at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Bangkok.

Tenreyro said the IMF remained concerned about high debt levels, urging countries to start cutting budgets to reduce deficits. She said central bankers should pursue more restrictive policies, including raising interest rates to get inflation rates back to target.

Reuters