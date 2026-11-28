Chinese shoppers are snapping up budget down jackets as the cold weather arrives, with products priced below 500 yuan ($69) selling briskly as consumers question the value of premium brands.

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A 399-yuan down jacket filled with 90% goose down and produced for Peking University sold out online in mid-November after attracting widespread attention on Chinese social media. At Walmart-owned Sam's Club, a women's down jacket from US brand Rokka&Rolla priced at 499.9 yuan also sold out, the retailer's app showed.

The trend marks a shift towards more cost-conscious spending in a market where people have long been pushed to buy more luxurious and expensive clothing. Research firm iiMedia said the average price of a down jacket in China more than doubled over the past decade and was forecast to exceed 1,000 yuan in 2025. Yet a survey released this month found jackets priced between 401 yuan and 600 yuan were the most popular among consumers.

Bosideng, China's largest down-jacket maker, has said the average price of its core products has risen to about 1,500-2,500 yuan.

A prolonged property slump, weak wage growth and concerns over job security have made many middle-class consumers more cautious about discretionary spending, raising questions about how much extra they are willing to pay for premium outerwear.

"I think Sam's has nailed that with its down jackets," said Mark Tanner, founder and managing director of Shanghai-based consultancy China Skinny.

"Many shoppers are not hunting for the cheapest copy. They want comparable design, function or pleasure without paying a large prestige premium," he said.

The challenge is becoming increasingly apparent for brands seeking to move further upmarket. Bosideng this month launched its third collection from British designer Kim Jones, but some higher-priced items saw limited sales on its flagship store on Tmall, an upmarket online shopping platform.

A blue jacket featured in advertisements with singer, actor and brand ambassador Wang Leehom carried a price tag of about 2,278 yuan but sold just 16 units in the 30 days to November 13, according to figures displayed on the Tmall store.

Bosideng did not respond to a request for comment.

VALUE OVER PRESTIGE

The diverging fortunes suggest consumers are becoming more selective rather than simply trading down.

More than 30 million down jackets were sold during this year's Singles' Day shopping festival, according to e-commerce giant Alibaba, while Uniqlo and Bosideng ranked first and second by sales, retaining their long-held positions at the top of China's down-jacket market.

Uniqlo surpassed 100 million yuan in Tmall sales within 24 minutes of Singles' Day promotions launching on October 20, Tmall said, and the platform listed the brand's lightweight down jacket, which typically retails for around 500 yuan in China, among its top-selling products.

Demand also remains resilient at the top end. Canada Goose said Greater China revenue rose 32.5% in the quarter ended September.

"China is a very healthy region for Moncler MONC.MI," Chief Corporate and Supply Officer Luciano Santel said last month, as the premium outerwear brand continued to outperform a broader luxury slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

"Like every luxury brand, they'll need to work harder than ever to justify the premium price point," Tanner said.

The contrasting performances reflect a broader divergence in Chinese consumption. As economic uncertainty weighs on middle-class households, many consumers are trading down or demanding greater value for money, while wealthier shoppers continue spending on products they believe offer them quality, performance or status.

"I definitely won't buy another down jacket that costs more than 1,000 yuan," said Lv Jiaming, a 27-year-old factory worker in Shanghai. "To me, there isn't much difference between a jacket priced at 500 or 600 yuan and one that costs more than 1,000 yuan. You can't really feel the difference, unless it's exceptionally good."

Reuters