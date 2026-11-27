Profit growth at China's industrial firms accelerated in October, supported by improving conditions in parts of the manufacturing sector, although broader economic momentum remained subdued.

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With domestic demand yet to gain meaningful traction and continuing to weigh on corporate earnings, many firms have increasingly relied on overseas markets for growth, leaving them vulnerable to trade tensions and geopolitical risks.

Profits at industrial firms rose 20.1 percent from a year earlier last month, versus a 14.4 percent gain in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday. Profits were up 16 percent in the first 10 months, accelerating from a 15.5 percent increase in the January-September period,

Industrial earnings continued to show a sharp split, with profits in computer, telecommunications and other electronic equipment manufacturing doubling in the first 10 months, while furniture manufacturing posted a decline of 52.4 percent.

The uneven performance comes as Beijing has introduced a series of policy measures in recent months aimed at supporting economic activity, including steps to lower borrowing costs, increase liquidity in the financial system and channel financing to sectors such as technology, manufacturing and infrastructure.

Still, analysts say the impact of the policy support has been mixed, with weak household demand and lingering strains in the property sector continuing to drag on the broader recovery.

The outlook for exports, a key source of support for manufacturers this year, has meanwhile become less certain. Concerns over potential tariff increases and other trade restrictions, particularly in the United States and the European Union, have raised questions about the sustainability of export-driven growth and the earnings prospects of firms dependent on overseas demand.

Industrial profit figures cover firms with annual revenue of at least 20 million yuan (HK$23.54 million) from main operations.

Reuters