South Korea's spy agency said Saturday it was monitoring "various developments" about a possible visit to China by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, following reports on such a trip.

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China is North Korea's largest trading partner and a vital source of diplomatic, economic and political support for Pyongyang, although ties have not always been smooth.

Kim made an unannounced, one-day visit to the Chinese border city of Dandong in October, crossing a major bridge linking China and nuclear-armed North Korea that is widely considered a symbol of their deepening economic ties.

A South Korean broadcaster KBS, citing an unnamed diplomatic source, reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping told his South Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung during their summit earlier this month that Kim could visit China.

Citing an unnamed government source, it also reported that an "emergency order" had been issued in the Chinese border city of Dandong, echoing arrangements made for Kim's October visit.

Seoul's spy agency told AFP Saturday it was "keeping a close eye on various developments", when asked about the report.

Seoul's presidential office said Xi did not mention what was described by the KBS report, adding that the administration "is closely monitoring developments in North Korea-China relations".

Despite long-running UN sanctions, North Korea has enshrined its status as a nuclear-armed state in law, with its regime repeatedly declaring its atomic arsenal permanent and irreversible.

Kim has ignored repeated overtures for talks from US President Donald Trump, who has said a meeting was "up to" China's Xi.

Experts say Pyongyang is effectively demanding US recognition as a nuclear-armed state as a precondition for talks -- a concession they say would pose complex diplomatic and security challenges for Washington, a key ally of Seoul.

A visit to China could give Kim an opportunity to discuss with Xi the outcome of the recent US-China talks and trilateral summit involving Russia, another key ally of Pyongyang, experts say.

AFP