China's net gold imports via Hong Kong in October rose 1.6 percent from the previous month, hitting their highest level since April, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Thursday.

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The world's top gold consumer imported a net 76.194 metric tons in October, compared with 74.987 tons in September, the data showed.

China's total gold imports via Hong Kong were 95.646 tons in October, also up 1.6 percent from September's 94.096 tons.

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, pointed to lower gold prices and a lack of profitable alternative investments given weakness in property and stock markets.

"As long as we see no change in these underlying drivers, I believe Chinese demand will remain firm. In China, investors do not look at gold as an investment, they look at it as a currency," he said.

The Hong Kong data may not provide a complete picture of Chinese purchases, because gold is also imported via Shanghai and Beijing.

China's central bank extended its run of gold purchases to a 24th consecutive month in October, raising its holdings to 78.3 million fine troy ounces from 77.47 million a month earlier.

The country's gold reserves were valued at US$306.41 billion, compared with US$323.52 billion (HK$2.52 trillion) at the end of September, data from the People's Bank of China showed earlier this month.

Spot gold tumbled nearly 7 percent in October, its sharpest monthly fall since June as persistent inflation and hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric reinforced expectations that US interest rates will stay higher for longer.

Non-yielding gold can be less attractive to investors in a high-interest-rate environment.

Reuters