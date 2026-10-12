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FINANCE

HK's securities watchdog to strengthen tools to tackle IPO-related, other corporate misconduct

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong’s securities watchdog vowed to strengthen targeted tools in dealing with initial public offering cases and post-IPO matters to enhance both regulatory efficiency and investor protection, after concluding the consultation on listing rules.

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The Securities and Futures Commission will be able to impose on listing applicants conditions that can continue to apply after listing and on listed issuers post-listing conditions as an alternative to immediate trading suspension, while streamlining resumption procedures, following the amendments to the Securities and Futures (Stock Market Listing) Rules.

A new mechanism for an independent merits review through the Securities and Futures Appeals Tribunal will also be introduced to strengthen procedural fairness and transparency regarding the SFC’s decisions made under the rules, including those related to the imposition of conditions, trading suspension and resumption, according to a statement. 

The changes are expected to come into effect in the first quarter of 2027, subject to the legislative process.

“The broad market support of the proposed enhancements demonstrates a shared commitment to maintaining a high-quality and resilient listing market in Hong Kong — essential to fortifying the city’s position as a leading international financial center,” said Christina Choi Fung-yee, the SFC’s executive director of corporate finance. 

In line with its balanced and front-loaded regulatory approach, the enhanced toolkit would equip the regulator with more targeted and proportionate tools to address emerging risks before they cause harm to the markets, uphold market integrity and support quality growth, she added. 

 

SFCIPOmisconductsecurities

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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