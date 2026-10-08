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FINANCE

Tencent mulls US$5 billion bond sale to push AI ambitions, Bloomberg News reports

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Tencent logo is seen in this illustration taken February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Tencent logo is seen in this illustration taken February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tencent (0700) is considering raising up to US$5 billion via an offshore bond sale, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, as the Chinese technology giant ramps up spending on AI and computing infrastructure in line with its peers.

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Here are the details:

  • The bonds could be issued in US dollars and offshore yuan, with a sale potentially happening early this month, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The move follows Tencent's US$4.66 billion bond offering in June, its largest debt deal since 2020.
  • Proceeds from the June issuance were used for general corporate purposes, including AI development.
  • News of this potential fundraising comes as global tech companies tap debt markets to finance AI-related investments and infrastructure, despite growing concerns regarding the sector's stability.
  • Last month, Japanese technology investment conglomerate SoftBank Group raised about US$11.1 billion through a corporate junk-bond offering to fund its AI plans.
  • Tencent did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters

 

TencentAIbondsale

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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