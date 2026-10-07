China's central bank adds to gold reserves for 23rd consecutive month

China's central bank stepped up its gold purchases in September, extending its buying streak to a 23rd consecutive month, official data showed on Wednesday.

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Gold holdings by the People's Bank of China rose to 77.47 million fine troy ounces at the end of September from 76.73 million ounces a month earlier.

China has continued to accumulate gold despite sharp swings in bullion prices this year.

The value of China's gold reserves fell to US$323.52 billion at the end of September from US$350.08 billion a month earlier, the data showed.

Gold prices fell over 6 percent in September.

Spot gold was most recently trading at around US$4,147.47 per ounce on Wednesday at 0244 GMT.

Reuters



