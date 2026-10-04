eMPF launches new "MPF Account Information Enquiry Service" starting Monday

The eMPF Platform (eMPF) will launch a new one-stop “MPF Account Information Enquiry Service” Monday, Mandatory Provident Fund Authority chairman Ayesha Macpherson Lau announced in her blog post Sunday.

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MPF scheme members, authorized persons, personal representatives and persons entitled in priority to the administration of the estate of a deceased scheme member may submit enquiry applications for MPF account information, including the names of trustees and schemes, account numbers and balances.

The new “MPF Account Information Enquiry Service” will provide individuals with a one-stop channel for submitting enquiry applications, considering that some scheme members may be unable to handle their MPF matters by themselves, or need to deal with the MPF benefits of deceased family members.

An authorized person must submit an authorization form signed by the scheme member, together with identification documents when submitting an enquiry application.

Since eMPF became fully operational in April this year, scheme members can now register with, and log in to, eMPF to view information about all their MPF accounts, enabling them to check and manage their accounts anytime remotely.

Lau said that eMPF makes MPF management more convenient and improves overall efficiency through centralization and digitalization, and that its non-profit operating model further reduces administration costs. She called on scheme members who have yet to register with eMPF to do so as soon as possible.