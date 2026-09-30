logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

US inflation rises less than expected in August; consumer spending surges

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

U.S. inflation increased less than expected in August, which could see financial markets further reduce the odds of another interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve next month.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 0.3 percent last month after a downwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in July, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PCE price index rising 0.4 percent after a previously reported 0.2 percent gain in July. In the 12 months through August, PCE inflation advanced 2.6 percent after increasing by a downwardly revised 3.4 percent in July.

PCE inflation was previously reported to have increased 3.7 percent in July on a year-on-year basis. The BEA changed its methodology for calculating prices for software and accessories, portfolio management fees and legal services in the PCE price index. It also revised the inflation data going back to 2021.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE Price Index climbed 0.2 percent over the month after a downwardly revised 0.1 percent rise in July. The so-called core PCE inflation was previously estimated to have gained 0.2 percent in July.

Core PCE inflation increased 3.0 percent year-on-year in August after a downwardly revised 3.0 percent advance in July. Underlying inflation was initially estimated to have risen 3.3 percent in the 12 months through July.

The US central bank tracks the PCE price measures for its 2 percent inflation target. The Fed this month raised its benchmark overnight interest rate to the 3.75%-4.00% range, the first rate hike in three years, and flagged further increases in borrowing costs in the months ahead.

The odds of an October rate hike were diminished by New York Fed President John Williams’ comments on Tuesday that he saw “no urgency” for further action. Prior to the inflation data, financial markets priced-in a roughly 51.5 percent chance of further policy tightening next month, down from 70 percent on Monday, CME’s FedWatch Tool showed.

Higher inflation and borrowing costs could crimp consumer spending. A survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday showed consumer confidence plummeting to a near 12-1/2-year low in September. There are, however, no signs yet of consumers significantly dialing back.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity, surged 0.9 percent last month after a downwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in July, the BEA said. Spending was previously estimated to have gained 0.2 percent in July.

Reuters

USinflationAugust

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Arizona congressional candidate Jay Feely poses for a photo at his campaign office in Scottsdale, Arizona, US, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Erica Stapleton
We are capitalists: US Democrats push back against communist label ahead of midterms
WORLD
3 hours ago
Hong Kong August mortgage loan approvals drop 28.2 percent
PROPERTY
4 hours ago
People walk past a billboard about the Strait of Hormuz, on a building in Tehran, Iran, September 16, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
Iran receives US feedback on seven-day trust-building plan
WORLD
6 hours ago
A Ford automobile logo is seen during the New York International Auto Show Press Preview in New York City, U.S., April 16, 2025. REUTERS
Ford's CEO urges caution on Chinese automakers, says Europe is 'too late'
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Photo by AMMAR KARIM / AFP / A US Air Force C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft prepares for takeoff from Camp Victory on the outskirts of Baghdad International Airport on September 29, 2026.
US-led troops exit Iraq: what's next for pro-Iran groups?
WORLD
8 hours ago
People walk on a street in Tehran, Iran, September 23, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran appeals to US voters as American troops leave Iraq
WORLD
11 hours ago
Two women walk next to the Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in central Sydney, Australia February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Australia's central bank lifts rates to 15-year high, cannot rule out more hikes
FINANCE
29-09-2026 15:18 HKT
People walk past a billboard about the Strait of Hormuz, on a building in Tehran, Iran, September 16, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
US, Iran separately talk with mediators in latest bid to end war
WORLD
29-09-2026 11:58 HKT
Oil gains 2 percent as US-Iran peace talks in stalemate
FINANCE
28-09-2026 21:57 HKT
The American and Chinese flags are seen on the motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump as he visits the National Archives Museum with President of China Xi Jinping on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. AFP
China, US agree to tariff cuts on US$60 billion of goods including agriculture, household items
FINANCE
28-09-2026 21:48 HKT
Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines
NEWS
29-09-2026 22:15 HKT
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
16 hours ago
(File photo)
Late police officer Chu Chun-kwok to be buried at Gallant Garden with full honors
NEWS
29-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.