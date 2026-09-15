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FINANCE

Wall St tepid at open as oil prices, Treasury yields rise

FINANCE
57 mins ago
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A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The major US stock indexes were subdued at open on Tuesday as higher crude prices, elevated Treasury yields and an uncertain outlook for AI demand kept investors at bay.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.0 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 52,303.24. The S&P 500 fell 7.7 points, or 0.10 percent, at the open to 7,612.3​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.2 points, or 0.18 percent, to 26,140.227.

Reuters


 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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