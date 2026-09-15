Wall St tepid at open as oil prices, Treasury yields rise

The major US stock indexes were subdued at open on Tuesday as higher crude prices, elevated Treasury yields and an uncertain outlook for AI demand kept investors at bay.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.0 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 52,303.24. The S&P 500 fell 7.7 points, or 0.10 percent, at the open to 7,612.3​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.2 points, or 0.18 percent, to 26,140.227.

Reuters



