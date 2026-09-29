China automaker FAW to explore broader cooperation with GAC after JV stake deal

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Leapmotor plans to join Series A funding of FAW subsidiary
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China issues stricter supplier payment rules for automakers
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Automakers urge Congress to quickly pass law banning Chinese cars
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Most of China's automakers see growth in deliveries in May
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Leapmotor swings to profit of 538.4 million yuan in 2025
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China's luxury automaker Hongqi to launch 15 models in Europe by 2028
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China FAW in talks to buy 10 percent stake in Leapmotor, report says
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Stellantis to ramp up India investment, targets strategic market status
14-07-2025 11:26 HKT