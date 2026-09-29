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FINANCE

China automaker FAW to explore broader cooperation with GAC after JV stake deal

FINANCE
45 mins ago
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A worker assembles a vehicle on a production line at a FAW-Volkswagen factory in Qingdao, in China eastern Shandong province on January 27, 2026. (Photo by -STR / AFP)
A worker assembles a vehicle on a production line at a FAW-Volkswagen factory in Qingdao, in China eastern Shandong province on January 27, 2026. (Photo by -STR / AFP)

FAW Group, one of China's centrally administered state-owned automakers, said it would expand cooperation with Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group (2238) to improve operational quality and efficiency, as consolidation gathers pace in the world's largest auto market.

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Under a strategic cooperation framework agreement signed on Tuesday, FAW and GAC's controlling shareholder Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group will seek a new model of strategic collaboration between central and local state-owned automakers, FAW said in a statement.

  • The framework partnership follows GAC's announcement on Monday that FAW is set to become its second-largest shareholder through GAC's acquisition of a 50 percent stake in FAW Toyota.

  • FAW and Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group should pursue joint technology development and resource sharing to boost competitiveness and supply-chain resilience, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Tuesday.

  • Cross-regional integration still faces hurdles including capacity quota transfers, tax-sharing arrangements and lengthy approvals, CAAM said, calling for policy support to facilitate industry consolidation.

  • China has unveiled a roadmap through 2030 to strengthen its smart electric vehicle industry, with plans to curb overinvestment, encourage industry consolidation and eliminate inefficient capacity.

Reuters

FAWGuangzhou Automobile Industry Groupautomaker

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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