Most of China's automakers see growth in deliveries in May

China's new energy vehicle makers posted mixed delivery performances in May, among which Nio (9866) recorded the highest volume of over 35,000.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

NIO (9866) delivered 37,705 vehicles in May, up by 28.4 percent month-on-month and 62.3 percent year-on-year.

Geely Automobile's (0175) Zeekr saw its deliveries rise 81.8 percent year-on-year to 34,377 cars last month, while the figure represented an increase of 8.1 percent from last month.

Xiaomi (1810) said its deliveries continued to surpass 30,000 in May, compared to more than 28,000 from a year ago.

However, XPeng (9868) delivered a total of 32,158 vehicles, representing a 4.1 percent decrease from the prior year and a 3.7 percent growth from that of April.