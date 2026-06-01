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INNOVATION

Most of China's automakers see growth in deliveries in May

INNOVATION
27 mins ago
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Workers build vehicles on the production line at Nio's car assembly plant in Hefei, China, April 25, 2025. REUTERS
Workers build vehicles on the production line at Nio's car assembly plant in Hefei, China, April 25, 2025. REUTERS

China's new energy vehicle makers posted mixed delivery performances in May, among which Nio (9866) recorded the highest volume of over 35,000.

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NIO (9866) delivered 37,705 vehicles in May, up by 28.4 percent month-on-month and 62.3 percent year-on-year.

Geely Automobile's (0175) Zeekr saw its deliveries rise 81.8 percent year-on-year to 34,377 cars last month, while the figure represented an increase of 8.1 percent from last month.

Xiaomi (1810) said its deliveries continued to surpass 30,000 in May, compared to more than 28,000 from a year ago.

However, XPeng (9868) delivered a total of 32,158 vehicles, representing a 4.1 percent decrease from the prior year and a 3.7 percent growth from that of April.

EVChinaautomakercardeliveries

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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