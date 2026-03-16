Leapmotor swings to profit of 538.4 million yuan in 2025

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China's BYD to launch new premium EV in Europe that can charge in minutes
13-03-2026 17:16 HKT
Honda flags first annual loss, hit by US$15.7 billion EV charge
12-03-2026 21:29 HKT
NIO reports narrowed net loss for last year
10-03-2026 20:59 HKT
Xiaomi says February EV deliveries topped 20,000, down from January
01-03-2026 15:17 HKT
Xiaomi launches safety advisory committee after EV accidents in China
27-02-2026 22:32 HKT
CLP Power joins govt working group to advance EV adoption in HK
12-02-2026 19:14 HKT
Chinese vacuum maker Dreame pushes its planned EV with Super Bowl ad
09-02-2026 16:09 HKT
Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 9.3pc y/y in January
04-02-2026 17:19 HKT
HK launches first 24/7 automated meal robot
15-03-2026 20:47 HKT