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FINANCE

Leapmotor swings to profit of 538.4 million yuan in 2025

FINANCE
22 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

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Leapmotor unveils the Lafa 5, on the press and media day of the IAA auto show in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2025. REUTER
Leapmotor unveils the Lafa 5, on the press and media day of the IAA auto show in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2025. REUTER
LeapmotorEVautomaker

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