logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China issues overseas compliance rules for automakers, warns against disruptive competition

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Chinese regulators on Tuesday issued new guidelines for automakers' overseas operations, calling on companies to comply with laws governing outbound investment and overseas business activities, while strengthening anti-monopoly, anti-corruption and social responsibility compliance.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The guidelines follow a rapid global expansion by Chinese automakers, led by BYD (1211), as intensifying competition at home pushes manufacturers to seek growth abroad.

The rules call on automakers to base pricing on costs and market conditions, avoid using prices to gain unfair competitive advantages, and refrain from frequent or steep price changes that could harm consumers or brand image. Companies are also required to provide truthful marketing disclosures, avoid misleading advertising, and protect the reputation of Chinese auto brands abroad.

The guidelines also urge firms to strengthen antitrust compliance, prevent disruptive competition, ensure exported products meet local market needs, comply with local labour laws, and improve risk management covering political, economic and safety conditions in host countries.

China exported 8.32 million vehicles in 2025 to more than 200 countries and regions, while Chinese companies have invested in auto manufacturing projects in over 80 markets, according to official data.

A Commerce Ministry official said the guidelines are intended to promote the "rational and orderly" cross-border deployment of industrial and supply chains and support the long-term international development of China's auto industry.

Reuters

Chinacaroverseasautomakeroutbound investment

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A BYD's electric vehicle (EV) Qin moves on a street in Beijing, China October 31, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
BYD's sales extend growth streak on strong exports
FINANCE
16 mins ago
Road traffic cameras attached to a pole next to Nexperia factory amidst a shortage of chip supply caused by the diplomatic standoff between China and the Netherlands over the company, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, November 7, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Chinese court freezes 2.14 bln yuan of Nexperia assets in Wingtech case
FINANCE
26 mins ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
China applies 20pc income tax to foreigners' dividends, bonuses from foreign enterprises
FINANCE
1 hour ago
David Liao gives a welcome address at the HSBC 13th Annual China Conference in Shenzhen. HSBC
China leads global tech exports, triple boost from AI, robotics, and biotech: HSBC
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Rescue workers, local officials and residents stand in silence during a memorial service to mourn the victims of the August 26 mudslide, in Gyirong county, Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China September 1, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Chinese rescue work in Tibet flood disaster zone still trudging along days later
CHINA
2 hours ago
Solar panels are seen at a solar power plant in Pingdingshan, Henan province, China June 7, 2018. Picture taken June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
China says solar power capacity surpasses coal for first time
CHINA
5 hours ago
Tankers anchor near Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's Jose terminal while waiting to load and discharge, in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela August 9, 2026. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
US oil firm to take over some Venezuelan oilfields previously run by Chinese, Russian companies, officials say
FINANCE
7 hours ago
File Photo: An employee works on an assembly line for printed circuit boards at a factory, which is in partnership with Agilian Technology, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China March 16, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo/File Photo
China's August factory activity picks up as demand improves, PMI shows
FINANCE
7 hours ago
A logo of China's top memory chipmaker CXMT appears next to the gate of company’s production facility, in Beijing, China, July 29, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China's CXMT makes breakthrough in advanced memory chips, the Information reports
INNOVATION
18 hours ago
Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP A logo of Huawei is seen during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 6, 2023.
Huawei H1 profit drop quickens to 36pc on rising costs, R&D spending
FINANCE
31-08-2026 17:50 HKT
Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up
ENTERTAINMENT
30-08-2026 22:43 HKT
Mui Kai-ming arrives at the mortuary on Monday morning.
Brother of Anita Mui hopes mother can be laid to rest beside her daughter
NEWS
31-08-2026 13:15 HKT
(File photo)
50 arrested as ICAC, police and Competition Commission dismantle $500m bid-rigging syndicate
NEWS
31-08-2026 16:16 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.