logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Automakers urge Congress to quickly pass law banning Chinese cars

FINANCE
9 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Chinese electric vehicles are parked at the Chancay megaport as Chinese automakers are gaining ground against traditional brands in the South American electric vehicle market, in Chancay, Peru November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin/File Photo
Chinese electric vehicles are parked at the Chancay megaport as Chinese automakers are gaining ground against traditional brands in the South American electric vehicle market, in Chancay, Peru November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin/File Photo

A group representing major automakers on Thursday urged Congress to pass legislation permanently barring Chinese vehicles from the US market before the end of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Honda, Stellantis and other major automakers, called for quick action.

"Right now, Chinese automakers are dumping subsidized vehicles with connected software and hardware around the world," the group's CEO John Bozzella wrote Congress in a letter seen by Reuters. "This hasn’t happened inside the US yet, but given the scale and urgency of this threat, we urge you to enact a Chinese vehicle, software and hardware ban before adjourning this year and make this policy the law of the land."

In July, the Senate Commerce Committee approved legislation to toughen a government ban on Chinese automakers entering the American market, but it still faces hurdles to winning final passage.

Bozzella said passing the bill "will send a clear and bipartisan message that China's strategy to dominate global automotive manufacturing will be met with a national security response from the American government."

The Chinese embassy in Washington said it opposed the effort and said Beijing has abolished market access restrictions on foreign investment in manufacturing "and remains open to international car makers who can fully share in the dividends of China’s big market. Tesla, Buick, Toyota, and Ford have been household names in China."

The Alliance in July urged the committee to consider as part of the legislation explicitly prohibiting the Commerce Department from granting specific authorizations to Chinese automakers such as "BYD (1211), Chery (9973), SAIC Motor and others subsidized by the Chinese Communist Party to manufacture, sell or import connected vehicles to the U.S.," according to a previously unreported letter.

Republican Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio and Senator Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat, proposed legislation to codify a regulation imposed by the Biden administration that effectively bans all Chinese automakers from selling or building passenger vehicles in the US and takes other steps to prevent China from entering the US light-duty market.

Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz said a provision in the bill that would ban companies with more than 15 percent ownership by Chinese entities would bar Mercedes-Benz from selling vehicles in the United States because of its nearly 20 percent passive Chinese investment. Cruz said the bill required changes before it could become law.

In June, Polestar said the Trump administration was forcing the electric-vehicle maker to stop selling vehicles in the US beginning in the 2027 model year. The Sweden-based company is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding.

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular connectivity and some satellite communications technologies are covered under the rules based on national security concerns linked to the ability of vehicles to collect sensitive data on American owners.

Reuters

EVChinaautomakerUSban

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Vietnam’s President To Lam arrives at Government House in Sydney, Australia, August 10, 2026. Bianca De Marchi/Pool via REUTERS
Vietnam's globetrotter leader to visit Russia, France, US this month, sources say
WORLD
1 hour ago
Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong speaks during a joint press conference with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (not pictured) after their meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 6, 2026. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Singapore says China arrests 52 citizens in pyramid scheme clampdown
WORLD
1 hour ago
A sample of rare earth materials is displayed at the rare earth research and processing center of Australian mining company Viridis Mining and Minerals during a visit of the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela, as the European Union is turning to Brazil as a strategic partner in its push to diversify critical mineral supplies, in Pocos de Caldas, Brazil, June 20, 2026. REUTERS/Tuane Fernandes
China rare earth firms halt some US shipments over geopolitical worries, sources say
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Mounted police patrols as gold-colored Tesla Cybercabs arrive for an event in downtown Austin, Texas, U.S., September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenle
Tesla starts Cybercab rides in Austin, drawing US safety agency interest
INNOVATION
2 hours ago
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
China banks buy Treasuries on boost in dollar deposits, sources say
FINANCE
2 hours ago
SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk speaks via video conference to delegates at the G20 Innovation Ministerial summit, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, U.S., September 1, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Musk super PAC wades into US midterms with $800,000 for Republicans in close races
WORLD
3 hours ago
Signages of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on display in Nagoya, central Japan May 21, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato
China names 815-athlete squad for Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya
CHINA
3 hours ago
A rescue worker holds a child while evacuating residents by boat amid flooding caused by heavy rainfall from Typhoon Saudel in Minhou county, Fuzhou, Fujian province, China September 3, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Typhoon Saudel brings torrential rain, flooding to China's coastal areas
CHINA
4 hours ago
An aerial view shows Kerung (Gyirong) – Rasuwa border, a vital trade and travel crossing between China and Nepal following the deadly flash floods and mudslides, as rescue team woks on the Chinese side, as seen from Rasuwa, Nepal, September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
China shifts Zhangmu crossing point at Nepal border
CHINA
6 hours ago
Rubble lies around damaged houses following a reported attack near a wedding gathering in Kuhistik, Sirik, Iran, September 2, 2026. Razieh Poudat/ISNA/via WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
US probes Iran wedding strike that analysis shows was likely direct hit by US munition
WORLD
6 hours ago
Louis Koo and production house sued for $149 million over unpaid loan
NEWS
23 hours ago
Leslie Cheung 70th birthday exhibition brings the legend back to fans
NEWS
21 hours ago
(File Photo)
Mainland visitor faces backlash over McDonald's seat dispute in Hong Kong
SOCIAL BUZZ
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.