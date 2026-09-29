China's RoboTechnik falls in Hong Kong debut, other new comers mixed

Chinese automation equipment maker RoboTechnik Intelligent Technology (3757) fell as much as 8.5 percent in its Hong Kong trading debut on Tuesday, after raising HK$5.18 billion in its share sale.

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The stock dropped to as low as HK$399, compared with its offer price of HK$436, after opening at HK$419.60. It was last down 7.8 percent at HK$402.20.

The broader market was also weaker, with the Hang Seng Index falling 0.4 percent and the Hang Seng TECH Index down 1 percent.

RoboTechnik was one of four companies to start trading in Hong Kong on Tuesday, in a test of investor appetite for new share offerings amid a revival in the city’s IPO market.

Hong Kong IPOs, including secondary listings, have raised US$46.54 billion (HK$363 billion) so far this year, a 94.3 percent jump from a year earlier, LSEG data showed.

Chinese printed circuit board maker Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic (3228) opened 7 percent lower at HK$65, versus its HK$69.88 offer price, after raising HK$5.1 billion. The stock was last up 1.2 percent at HK$70.70.

Specialty chemicals and semiconductor materials maker Red Avenue New Materials (9607) opened 9.1 percent lower at HK$40 versus its HK$44 offer price, after raising about HK$3 billion.

Robotics technology company Direct Drive Tech (6731) opened 4.1 percent higher at HK$22.48, versus its HK$21.60 offer price, after raising HK$1.08 billion.

Staff reporter and Reuters