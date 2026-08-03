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FINANCE

Chinese government bond futures' listing carries strategic importance for HK: Paul Chan

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Paul Chan delivered a speech at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 8 as six high-tech industrial firms debuted.
Paul Chan delivered a speech at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 8 as six high-tech industrial firms debuted.

The listing of Chinese government bond futures carries significant strategic importance for Hong Kong, said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po.

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Delivering a speech at the listing ceremony, Chan stated that the SAR must consolidate and enhance its status as an international financial center and move toward a more diversified development. 

It should function not only as a fundraising and financing center, but also as a pricing, risk management, and asset allocation center and the futures perfectly elevate the city’s functions and advantages in this regard. 

Coupled with the deepening of mutual market access, Hong Kong's role will be further upgraded from connecting the mainland and international markets to serving as a hub for two-way asset allocation and risk management, Chan said.

This will make new contributions to the nation's development into a financial powerhouse, while creating better conditions for Hong Kong's own innovative and high-quality development, he noted.

Chan said the newly introduced futures provide a standardized, exchange-traded, tradable, and priceable offshore hedging tool for Chinese government bonds, thereby creating a more comprehensive risk management system for offshore yuan fixed income.


 

ChinagovernmentbondfuturesHKEXPaul Chan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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