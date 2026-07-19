Enhanced AI support program for SMEs to launch this year: Paul Chan

Hong Kong will launch an enhanced version of the Digital Transformation Support Pilot Programme this year to help small and medium-sized enterprises adopt ready-made artificial intelligence solutions, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said on Sunday.

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His remarks came after a recent visit to the Hong Kong Book Fair with a group of secondary school students, during which he gave them books on AI applications and human-AI collaboration.

Writing in his weekly blog, Chan said this year’s fair featured more content on innovation, technology and AI across its exhibitions and seminars, reflecting how the technology has moved from a futuristic concept into an increasingly practical part of everyday life.

He said Hong Kong was expanding its AI infrastructure and applications to inject fresh momentum into the city’s economy.

Citing the Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster, which is under construction, Chan said the project was expected to provide computing capacity equivalent to 36 times Hong Kong’s current total by 2032.

He added that several international companies specializing in AI hardware, critical materials and computing services had recently expressed interest in expanding their operations in Hong Kong to take advantage of the city’s international connectivity.

While describing AI as a powerful new engine of global economic growth, Chan said the technology also posed unprecedented risks and challenges.

He stressed that no economy could pursue innovation or tackle those risks alone. Technological development and governance should advance in parallel, he said, with greater international cooperation and a focus on inclusive growth to support long-term stability and sustainable development.