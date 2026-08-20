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FINANCE

Henderson Land underlying net profit soars 66 pc to $5.07 bn

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Raine Fung

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Henderson Land Development (0012) reported an underlying net profit of HK$5.07 billion for the first six months of the year, up 66 percent, driven by a substantial increase in profit from local property sales during the period, together with the attributable gain from the government’s resumption of certain land lots in the New Territories. 

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The company maintained its interim dividend of HK 50 cents per share. 

After taking into account the fair value loss of HK$981 million, the reported profit rose 41 percent to HK$4.09 billion.

The company’s attributable revenue from property development in Hong Kong amounted to approximately HK$11.88 billion, a substantial increase of 212 percent. 

Including a pre-tax gain of HK$1.57 billion from the government’s resumption of certain lands in the New Territories, the reported profit before taxation from property development in Hong Kong amounted to HK$3.3 billion.

The company revealed plans to launch eight development projects in Hong Kong for sale in the second half of 2026. 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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