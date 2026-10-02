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FINANCE

Trump says US deal with South Korea includes US$8.4 billion for oil recovery

FINANCE
2 hours ago
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US President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to Peterbilt Motors in Denton, Texas, US, October 1, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to Peterbilt Motors in Denton, Texas, US, October 1, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump said on Friday that a US trade deal with South Korea now includes US$8.4 billion (HK$65.52 billion) for an oil recovery project.

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“The Republic of Korea Deal keeps getting BETTER! 8.4 Billion Dollars for an enhanced Oil Recovery Project. Producing more Oil and Gas means American Energy Dominance and Energy Security in the World for the Future!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The announcement is the latest in a series of economic and investment deals Trump is highlighting ahead of November’s midterm elections, as he seeks to reinforce his economic record amid voter concerns over the Iran war and high gasoline prices.

Trump unveiled plans on Wednesday for South Korea to invest some US$200 billion  (HK$1.56 trillion) in US projects, but Seoul quickly suggested one key element, a US$54 billion pipeline for an LNG project in Alaska, was not yet set in stone.

Trump said the investment would include the construction of eight large-scale nuclear power plants, a natural gas pipeline and a 6-gigawatt power generation facility in Texas.

The announcement from the White House amounted to the first set of major projects under a broader US$350 billion strategic investment package South Korea made as part of a trade agreement with Washington last year. The package included US$150 billion for shipbuilding and US$200 billion for strategic investments.

The pipeline project could carry political significance in Alaska, where Republican Senator Dan Sullivan faces a competitive reelection race against Democrat Mary Peltola. Sullivan attended Wednesday’s announcement.

South Korea’s government, however, said the pipeline project would only go forward if certain commercial and legal conditions are met. The Alaska LNG project will be reviewed to assess its commercial viability and compliance with legal procedures, Seoul’s industry ministry said in a statement.

Reuters

UStradeSouth Korea

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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