HKIC's core strategy to "invest early in small companies," said chief executive

Chief executive of the Hong Kong Investment Corporation (HKIC) Clara Chan Ka-chai stated that the role of HKIC has gone beyond an investor, as the corporation has led investments during companies' growth to attract more supporters, stating that "investing early in small companies" is HKIC's core strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The HKIC will establish an innovation and technology platform for youth support, spanning multiple regions and collaborating with top universities from Hong Kong, mainland China, Europe, and the Americas.The mission of HKIC is to attract capital, gather talent and nurture the business ecosystem, said Chan.

She emphasized that the corporation strongly supports the development of the Northern Metropolitan Area and the Greater Bay Area in the future, as well as invest in commercial aerospace and other areas.

The corporation has cumulatively invested in over 200 projects, with 11 portfolio companies already listed in Hong Kong, and over 30 more planning to submit listing applications in the remainder of this year.

Currently, for every HK$1 invested by the government, an average of over HK$8 in long-term capital has been leveraged, according to Chan. As of the end of last year, the corporation achieved a net internal rate of return of 14 percent.