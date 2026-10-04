logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HKIC's core strategy to "invest early in small companies," said chief executive

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Clara Chan.
Clara Chan.

Chief executive of the Hong Kong Investment Corporation (HKIC) Clara Chan Ka-chai stated that the role of HKIC has gone beyond an investor, as the corporation has led investments during companies' growth to attract more supporters,  stating that "investing early in small companies" is HKIC's core strategy. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The HKIC will establish an innovation and technology platform for youth support, spanning multiple regions and collaborating with top universities from Hong Kong, mainland China, Europe, and the Americas.The mission of HKIC is to attract capital, gather talent and nurture the business ecosystem, said Chan. 

She emphasized that the corporation strongly supports the development of the Northern Metropolitan Area and the Greater Bay Area in the future, as well as invest in commercial aerospace and other areas.

The corporation has cumulatively invested in over 200 projects, with 11 portfolio companies already listed in Hong Kong, and over 30 more planning to submit listing applications in the remainder of this year.

Currently, for every HK$1 invested by the government, an average of over HK$8 in long-term capital has been leveraged, according to Chan. As of the end of last year, the corporation achieved a net internal rate of return of 14 percent.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Christopher Hui.
Christopher Hui to set off for Global Precious Metals Conference in Italy
FINANCE
3 mins ago
Ayesha Macpherson Lau.
eMPF launches new "MPF Account Information Enquiry Service" starting Monday
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Exterior view of the Tesla Gigafactory during a government-organised media trip in Shanghai, China, April 14, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
Tesla posts stronger-than-expected quarterly deliveries
FINANCE
02-10-2026 22:24 HKT
A logo of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com is displayed at the company? booth at the 2026 World Robot Conference, in Beijing, China, August 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
JD.com set to win EU approval for Ceconomy deal, source says
FINANCE
02-10-2026 21:44 HKT
A view shows the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Wall Street entrance in New York City, U.S., April 7, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper//File Photo
Wall St opens higher as softer payrolls data, lower yields lift sentiment
FINANCE
02-10-2026 21:36 HKT
US President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to Peterbilt Motors in Denton, Texas, US, October 1, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump says US deal with South Korea includes US$8.4 billion for oil recovery
FINANCE
02-10-2026 21:24 HKT
The US Federal Reserve building is seen on August 08, 2011 in Washington DC. Later today the Federal reserves monetary policy setting committee will release a statement, following the downgrade of United States credit rating last week. AFP
Fed seen skipping October rate hike as job market cools
FINANCE
02-10-2026 21:15 HKT
A 'Now Hiring' sign is posted outside of a business on October 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Due to the U.S. Government shutdown the Bureau of Labor Statistics will not be releasing September's employment data. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
US job growth slows sharply in September
FINANCE
02-10-2026 21:11 HKT
MTRC reaches $2.25 bln settlement with government over high speed rail delays
FINANCE
02-10-2026 20:01 HKT
A view shows the headquarters of New World Development at New World Tower, in Hong Kong, China September 27, 2024. REUTERS
Bain Capital considers investing in NWD as 11 SKIES return seen luring backers
FINANCE
02-10-2026 18:03 HKT
(file photo)
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
NEWS
02-10-2026 14:00 HKT
Led by the Dean and professors of the Faculty of Medicine, the new cohort of HKU medical students entered the hall to participate in the White Coat Ceremony.
Over 330 medical freshmen don white coats at University of Hong Kong ceremony
NEWS
19 hours ago
HK claims inaugural FIFA ASEAN Challenge Cup with historic win at Kai Tak Stadium
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.