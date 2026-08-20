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FINANCE

Popmart net profit rises 10.1pc to 5.04 billion yuan in first half of 2026

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Toys are displayed at at Pop Mart's Skullpanda pop-up shop in Manhattan, in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Toys are displayed at at Pop Mart's Skullpanda pop-up shop in Manhattan, in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Pop Mart’s (9992) net profit for the first half of the year increased 10.1 percent to 5.04 billion yuan for the six months ended June 30, the toymaker announced, missing market expectations of 6.64 billion yuan. 

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Non-IFRS adjusted net profit rose 9.5 percent to 5.16 billion yuan.

No interim dividend was declared.

Gross profit was 11.97 billion yuan, an increase of 22.6 percent; whereas operating profit was 6.73 billion yuan, an increase of 11.3 percent year-on-year.

The company's revenue in the period saw 17.17 billion yuan, a jump of 23.8 percent.

The toymaker's revenue in China increased by 47.3 percent  to 12.2 billion yuan in the first half of the year, accounting for 71 percent, an increase of 11.3 percentage points.

Notably, overseas business proportion decreased from 40.3 percent in the same period last year to 29 percent this year.

Revenue in the Asia-Pacific and the Americas fell 9.7 percent and 16.5 percent year-on-year to 2.58 billion yuan and 1.89 billion yuan respectively; whereas revenue in Europe and other regions increased 5.9 percent to 510 million yuan.

The company attributed the sustainable and healthy growth to IP operation and creative design. In the first half of 2026, a total of 11 artist IPs recorded a revenue of over 100 million yuan, with The Monsters leading with a revenue of 4.45 billion yuan, a 7.5 percent year-on-year decrease compared to 4.81 billion yuan in the same period last year..

Twinkle Twinkle, the fastest-growing IP of Popmart, saw a revenue of 2.65 billion yuan. 

Additionally, Molly, formerly ranked second, saw a 33.6 percent decrease to 900.63 million yuan. 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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