CSPC Pharmaceutical net profit rises 139 pc ti 6.09 bn yuan

CSPC Pharmaceutical’s (1093) net profit surged 139 percent year-on-year to 6.09 billion yuan (HK$7.1 billion) for the six months ended June 30.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company declared a dividend of 18 HK cents, an increase of 28.57 percent.

Revenue in the period leapt 40.09 percent to 18.59 billion yuan, 16.06 billion yuan of which are from over-the-counter drugs, an increase of 56.73 percent.

Meanwhile, revenue from raw materials plunged 19.97 percent to 1.66 billion yuan, and revenue from functional foods and other products decreased 8.17 percent to 873 million yuan.

Gross profit margin increased 10.6 percentage points to 76.2 percent, driven by the increased proportion of revenue from over-the-counter drugs.

CSPC stated that it will continue to drive development through technological innovation and leverage its solid commercialization capabilities, contributing to the development of China's pharmaceutical industry.