HSI rose 291 points by midday as pharma and commodity shares rally, Kuaishou fell 9.74pc

Hong Kong stocks sustained their upward momentum at noon on Thursday as biopharmaceutical and commodity shares gained further.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 291 points, or 1.14 percent, to 25,786 points, delivering a half-day market turnover of HK$144 billion.

Tech gauge edged up 1.54 percent to 4,754 points.

Kuaishou (1024) further declined, dropping by 9.74 percent.

Sino Biopharmaceutical (1177) surged 16.18 percent as the best-performing blue chip, and CSPC Pharmaceutical (1093) increased 13.47 percent.

Laopu Gold (6181) and Chow Tai Fook (1929) jumped 11.39 percent and 7.18 percent, respectively.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index inched up 10 points, or 0.28 percent, to 3,905 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index was up 0.97 percent to 14,024 points.