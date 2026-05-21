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FINANCE

CK Hutchison: No plan to sell PARKnSHOP

FINANCE
22 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

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PARKnSHOP.
PARKnSHOP.

Dominic Lai Kai-ming, co-managing director of CK Hutchison (0001), said on Thursday that the group has no plans to sell its supermarket chain PARKnSHOP so far, adding that it usually doesn't comment on market rumors.

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Previously, Jardine Matheson was reportedly in discussions with CK Hutchison over a potential acquisition of PARKnSHOP, with plans to merge the business with Wellcome.

Speaking at the general meeting, Lai also praised the PARKnSHOP colleagues, noting that despite a fiercely competitive market, they remain dedicated to their work, offering deeper discounts to enhance the customer experience.

Regarding the listing plan of Watsons, Lai said that the group continually evaluates opportunities to enhance long-term shareholder value, while no decision has been made on the initial public offering at this time.

CK HutchisonPARKnSHOPWatsons

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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