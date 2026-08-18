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FINANCE

Value Partners, Insilico Medicine, Pudong jointly launch ‘AI+Life Sciences’ CVC fund

FINANCE
27 mins ago
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Hong Kong–based asset management company Value Partners Group (0806) announced on Tuesday its plan to jointly establish a yuan-denominated industry cooperation fund focused on “AI+Life Sciences” with three other entities.

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The “AI+Life Sciences” corporate venture capital fund aims to integrate industrial capital and focuses on collaborative industrial investments across the “AI + Life Sciences" ecosystem – jointly established by Value Partners Group’s licensed onshore private fund manager in mainland China, Value Partners Private Equity Investment (Shenzhen), Insilico Medicine (3696), Shanghai Pudong Development, and Shanghai Pudong Construction.

Value Partners Private Equity Investment (Shenzhen) will act as the fund’s general partner and fund manager, operating as an onshore licensed private fund manager.

Leung Chuen-yan, partner and private investments at Value Partners Group, noted that life sciences is particularly prominent due to its highest data density, the most complete validation cycles, and the clearest path to commercialization. 

With Shanghai Pudong being a leader in both life sciences and artificial intelligence, and Pudong Development Group and Pudong Construction’s deep engagement in Pudong for many years, Leung said they bring well-established industrial platforms, operational capabilities, regional ecosystem understanding, and patience to support long-term growth, forming essential foundations for transforming cutting-edge technologies into tangible outcomes.

Alex Zhavoronkov, founder, co-chief executive officer, and chief business officer of Insilico Medicine, said the company looks forward to integrating capital, industry insights, and industrial resources to reduce early-stage innovation risk, accelerate the commercialization of frontier breakthroughs, and create a global innovation ecosystem linking technology with industry needs.

Li Junlan, party committee secretary and chairperson of Pudong Development Group, said the fund marks a new phase in its collaboration with Insilico Medicine from industrial implementation to capital and ecosystem integration, aimed at building a globally influential AI-life sciences cluster in Pudong.

Value Partners GroupAI+Life Sciencescorporate venture capital fundValue Partners Private Equity Investment (Shenzhen)Insilico MedicineShanghai Pudong Developmenthanghai Pudong Construction

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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