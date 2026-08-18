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FINANCE

HKEX to enhance methodology of HKEX Tech 100 Index

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) said it will enhance the methodology of the HKEX Tech 100 Index, reinforcing the benchmark's ability to capture the dynamic development of the region’s technology sector and meet evolving investor needs.

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The enhancements will refine how the index identifies eligible tech companies and selects constituents, further strengthening the index’s representativeness and diversification. Meanwhile, the revised tech theme segment definitions will broaden the index’s exposure to emerging technology trends, including opportunities across the artificial intelligence (AI) value chain.

As part of the update, refinements to constituent eligibility criteria will reinforce the index's focus on technology-driven business, while changes to listing history requirements will enable the earlier inclusion of qualifying H-share companies.

HKEX Tech 100 will also adopt enhanced constituent weighting rules, including a lower individual security cap and a new industry-level cap, helping to maintain a more balanced representation of the index profile. 

The enhanced methodology and resulting constituent changes will be implemented after market close on September 11 and become effective September 14.

 

HKEXtechHKEX Tech 100 Indexindex

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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