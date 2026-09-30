Hang Seng Index down 10 points by midday

Hong Kong stocks narrowed some losses by midday break.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 10 points, or 0.04 percent, to 24,513 points, delivering a half-day market turnover of HK$88 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 0.15 percent to 4,243 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index inched up 10 points, or 0.27 percent, to 3,840 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index went down by 0.06 percent.