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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index down 10 points by midday

FINANCE
13 mins ago
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Hong Kong stocks narrowed some losses by midday break.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 10 points, or 0.04 percent, to 24,513 points, delivering a half-day market turnover of HK$88 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 0.15 percent to 4,243 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index inched up 10 points, or 0.27 percent, to 3,840 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index went down by 0.06 percent.

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSItechSSESZSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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