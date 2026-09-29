logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Fewer than 1pc of HSCI large‑cap directors have AI‑related expertise: Grant Thornton

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Barry Tong (Left) and Ivan So
Barry Tong (Left) and Ivan So

Fewer than one percent of directors possess dedicated information technology, artificial intelligence or cybersecurity expertise, among 100 large-cap Hang Seng Composite Index (HSCI) companies, Grant Thornton reported on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Cybersecurity expertise makes up merely 0.56 percent of disclosed director competencies, with AI‑related skills at just 0.26 percent. While 59 percent of firms flag cybersecurity and AI as principal risks, only 11 percent have set up dedicated board‑level committees to oversee these threats.

Grant Thornton urged the boards of Hong Kong listed companies to close the AI and cybersecurity skills gap by moving beyond traditional finance profiles and recruiting digital expertise. 

The findings come in the first full year after the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) updated its corporate‑governance rules to boost board effectiveness and diversity. The reforms introduced mandatory disclosures of board‑skill matrices, performance reviews, director training and limits on Independent Non‑Executive Directors (INEDs).

Disclosure has improved but lacks depth with board skills matrices disclosed by 61 percent of large-cap HSCI companies, trailing the 80 percent rate among S&P 500 peers. The figure fell to only 17 percent in the worst IT sector, signalling substantial room for corporate‑governance transparency improvements among local‑listed tech firms. 

Director training was widespread on regulatory and ESG topics, but only 33 percent of companies reported covering AI or cybersecurity, with 86 percent of training delivered through reading or self-study. 

Meanwhile, with the nine-year hard cap on long-serving INEDs approaching Phase 1 in 2028, and a new cap limiting INEDs to fewer than six concurrent listed company directorships (with a 3-year transition period), companies face growing pressure to refresh their boards. 

Average board size stands at 10.7 directors now, with INEDs holding 48 percent of seats. This year, average INED tenure has decreased from 6.8 years to 5.8 years, which means companies are accelerating board refreshment in response to the new INED tenure cap. 

“While the transition period under the new rules runs through July 1, 2028, we are already seeing board‑renewal activity pick up, especially among small‑and‑medium‑sized listed companies,” said Barry Tong, partner and head of Advisory of Grant Thornton Hong Kong.   

Ivan So, advisory director of the company, said that only roughly 10 percent of directors at large Hong Kong listed firms this year are first-time board members, a figure far below the 30–40 percent in the US market and 25–35 percent in the UK. Recruitment for local blue‑chips remains highly insular, with the market heavily drawing on a narrow circle of seasoned directors with compliance expertise.

Female director representation has shown consistent growth, rising to 22 percent this year from 21.8 percent in 2025, but remains well below European averages of 34–40 percent and North American levels of 30–33 percent.

The next focus for market advocates should be pushing more companies to meet the international target of 30 percent board diversity, Tong said.

 

Frank Feng

Grant ThorntonHSCIHKEX

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Eight ETFs debut on HKEX, marking cross-market index milestone: Bonnie Chan
FINANCE
28-09-2026 11:05 HKT
HKEX
HKEX derivatives clearing houses to accept CGB, Policy Bank Bonds and MOF Bonds as non-cash collateral from November
FINANCE
25-09-2026 21:40 HKT
FILE PHOTO-A Chinese national flag is pictured in Shanghai, China, October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files
China plans to add two onshore interest-rate derivatives for Swap Connect: Bloomberg
FINANCE
24-09-2026 15:21 HKT
HKEX publishes proposals to enhance listing framework
FINANCE
21-09-2026 18:19 HKT
HKEX.
Connect Schemes to shift focus from connectivity to utilization: HKEX
FINANCE
08-09-2026 18:42 HKT
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
HKEX, London Metal Exchange named in Elliott's new claim over 2022 nickel trades
FINANCE
08-09-2026 18:32 HKT
Bonnie Chan.
International cornerstone investors' proportion of HK IPOs hits multi-year high: Bonnie Chan
FINANCE
08-09-2026 16:50 HKT
A staff member works near a Baidu logo at its office in Beijing, China March 17, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Baidu becomes dual-primary listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Nasdaq
FINANCE
01-09-2026 11:08 HKT
HKEX may merge GEM with Main Board, introduce Chapter 18D for GEM’s 300 companies
FINANCE
27-08-2026 17:41 HKT
Carl Wong. HKEX
HKEX appoints Carl Wong as head of external communications
FINANCE
24-08-2026 18:01 HKT
$14,000 worth of copper components stolen from abandoned water treatment plant
NEWS
28-09-2026 15:28 HKT
Man found dead after becoming trapped in Tuen Mun drainage facility
NEWS
23 hours ago
Sixty-seven percent of HKers positive about future after policy plans: Sing Tao survey
NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.